HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLFFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.22. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

