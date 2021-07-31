Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Herc posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Herc by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,302,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.04. 227,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,818. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

