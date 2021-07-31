Hill-Rom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,364 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $138.46 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.