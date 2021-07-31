Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

