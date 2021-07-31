Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.88

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 45138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.