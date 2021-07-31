Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

HIMS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $30,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

