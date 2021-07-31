HM Payson & Co. Buys 635 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 49.2% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

