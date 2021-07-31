HM Payson & Co. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $168,783,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $148.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.72. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.