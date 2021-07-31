HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $363.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

