HM Payson & Co. Sells 268 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

