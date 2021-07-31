HM Payson & Co. Sells 921 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 18,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC opened at $29.06 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $319.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

