Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of APO opened at $58.86 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

