Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

EBAY opened at $68.21 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

