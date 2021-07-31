Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.91. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

