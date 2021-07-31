Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

