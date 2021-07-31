Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 639 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after acquiring an additional 537,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $57.24. 7,336,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,764,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

