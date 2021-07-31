Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.81. 263,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.14 and a twelve month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

