Home Capital Group’s (HMCBF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$29.47 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$46.00.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Home Capital Group stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

