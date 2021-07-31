HomeServe’s (HSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 935 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 101.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 953.76. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Also, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Insiders have bought a total of 50,048 shares of company stock valued at $46,695,328 over the last 90 days.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

