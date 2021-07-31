HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by TheStreet

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 28,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.