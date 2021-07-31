Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HKXCY. Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.37. 33,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,376. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

