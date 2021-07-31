Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 900.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 116,703 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.81 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

