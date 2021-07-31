Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 487,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

