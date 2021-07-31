Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 856 ($11.18).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 897.20 ($11.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 828.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

