HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 23.44%.

HOCPY stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. HOYA has a twelve month low of $94.44 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOCPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

