Hoylecohen LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $190.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86. The company has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

