HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $28.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,814,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,310. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

