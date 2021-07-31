HRT Financial LP Cuts Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

