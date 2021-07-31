HRT Financial LP Invests $201,000 in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

