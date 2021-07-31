HRT Financial LP Makes New $183,000 Investment in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 44.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 346,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $292.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

