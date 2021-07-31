HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCRN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $618.52 million, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

