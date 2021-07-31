HRT Financial LP Takes Position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,930,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,798,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,483,000.

NASDAQ FTPAU opened at $10.13 on Friday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

