HSBC Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.90 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Shares of MLCO opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

