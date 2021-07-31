Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

