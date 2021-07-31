hybrix (HY) Price Up 13.8% This Week

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, hybrix has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. hybrix has a market cap of $5.01 million and $21,546.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00005295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00131889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.99 or 0.99997174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00818047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,665 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io

