Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

HYFM opened at $49.34 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -328.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

