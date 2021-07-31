Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyliion stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.