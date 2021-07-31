HyperQuant Achieves Market Cap of $28,243.39 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $28,243.39 and $2,261.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00798430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00085198 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.