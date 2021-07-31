IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 195,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,280. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $106.73.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

