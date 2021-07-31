IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.95%. IDACORP updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $105.45. 195,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,280. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

