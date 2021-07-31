Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.28. 171,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $357.83 million, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.81. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.