IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.170-3.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.200-$8.360 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.75.

IDXX stock traded down $25.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $678.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.69. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

