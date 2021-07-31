Idorsia’s (IDRSF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Idorsia stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.