ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IBRX opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -15.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 119.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.