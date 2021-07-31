ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

