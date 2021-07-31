Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 871.50 ($11.39) and last traded at GBX 865.50 ($11.31), with a volume of 48657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 843.50 ($11.02).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 795.81. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring purchased 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

