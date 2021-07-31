Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS INCPY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15. Inchcape has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About Inchcape
