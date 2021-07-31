Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in July

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IDCBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

