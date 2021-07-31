Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

INFI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

