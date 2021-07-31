Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Shares of IR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.